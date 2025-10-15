Radio Ink Opens Nominations for 2026 Top Digital Sales Pros

Whether you call it digital-first, blended revenue, or simply smart selling, one thing is clear: the business of radio is an increasingly digital one. That’s why, for the third year, Radio Ink is recognizing the innovators redefining how radio sells, connects, and grows.

Click here or scroll to nominate your standout Digital Managers, Digital Sales Managers, and Digital Sellers who embody this next era of radio revenue. Honorees will be recognized in the January 2026 issue of Radio Ink Magazine.

As broadcast, digital, and data-driven strategies converge, Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals are proving that the future isn’t about replacement; it’s about reinvention. They’re building bridges between over-the-air excellence and digital opportunity, transforming local relationships into omnichannel results.

Today’s top performers aren’t just selling banners or streams. They’re integrating attribution, programmatic, podcasting, video, and social into cohesive, scalable campaigns that keep radio at the center of the local marketing ecosystem.

Nominations are due by Friday, November 7, at 8p ET/5p PT.

