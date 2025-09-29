WDVE Listeners Help Raise $1.2 Million for UPMC Children’s Care

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh’s 102.5 WDVE finished up its annual DVE Rocks Children’s Radiothon, raising more than $1.2 million for UPMC Children’s Hospital. The 18th annual event aired September 10–12, with all proceeds supporting patients and their families.

Funds will also benefit researchers, physicians, and the hospital’s Child Life staff, who provide comfort and support during treatment of patients living with pediatric cancer, juvenile diabetes, asthma, organ transplants, and cardiac conditions.

Throughout the event, listeners were invited to contribute by phone and online, while local businesses and partners offered unique ways to give back. Dough Daddy Brewing released a limited-edition DVE Rocks Buffy IPA, King’s Jewelry sold “Children’s Hero Bracelets” in Pittsburgh’s black-and-gold colors, and limited-edition DVE Rocks jerseys were made available online.