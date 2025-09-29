Jon Marks Returns as Midday Host at Beasley’s 97.5 The Fanatic

Jon Marks has returned to Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) for middays. Marks previously served as Executive Producer and Co-Host of The Mike Missanelli Show on the station after starting at its previous AM identity, Sports Radio 950.

He later co-hosted multiple Fanatic programs, including Gargano in the Morning and shows alongside Sean Brace, Tony Bruno, and Brian Baldinger. Most recently, Marks co-hosted Marks and Reese with Ike Reese on Audacy Philly’s 94WIP from 2017 to 2023 and led the syndicated Jon Marks Show on CBS Sports Radio.

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President and Market Manager Paul Blake said, “Jon Marks is a proven leader and a trusted voice in Philadelphia sports. His credibility, passion, and connection with our audience will be instrumental in driving The Fanatic’s continued growth and success in the market.”

Program Director Scott Masteller said, “We are thrilled to have Jon Marks take over middays at The Fanatic. Jon’s talent, credibility, and connection with Philadelphia sports fans are second to none. His energy and insight make him the perfect fit to lead our midday lineup.”

Marks shared, “I’m beyond excited for this opportunity. Philadelphia is the best sports city in the country, and the fans here are as passionate as they come. To be able to talk sports with them every day in this new time slot is an honor, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and passion to middays on The Fanatic.”