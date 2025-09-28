Catskills Buy Turns Quiet Townsquare Pair Bold Gold

Bold Gold Media Group is picking up two silent Townsquare Media stations in the Catskills with the acquisition of WDLA-AM and FM in Walton, NY. The transaction is expected to close in November. The two signals previously carried Conservative Talk and Country formats, respectively.

Pending FCC approval, Bold Gold will own and operate 17 full-power radio stations and 27 total broadcast frequencies across New York and Pennsylvania. The company has not yet announced format plans for the signals.

Bold Gold Media Group President Vince Benedetto said, “We have a deep love and connection to the Catskill Mountains and Delaware County, and we are very much looking forward to bringing our programming to the wonderful community of Walton. For a long time, we have had the privilege serving the neighboring town of Hancock, and very much look forward to extending our local programming to include even more of the residents of Delaware County.”

Dawn Ciorciari, General Manager of Bold Gold Media Group NY, added, “We’re excited to expand into Walton and have the opportunity to provide another community with our unique brand of locally focused radio. We look forward to serving Walton and Delaware County with the same local programming and community connection that Bold Gold is known for.”