LeGeyt Meets FCC’s Trusty On Radio Ownership Deregulation

After revealing that it met with the newest FCC Commissioner’s staff to plead its case for broadcast deregulation, the NAB reports that its CEO and President, Curtis LeGeyt, has now had the opportunity to discuss the matter face to face with Olivia Trusty.

In an ex parte filing, LeGeyt and colleagues summarized their September 22 meeting with Trusty, which was centered around the tentpole of how local radio ownership caps have not changed since before the rise of streaming, social media, digital ad giants, and smart devices.

The NAB delegation told Trusty that allowing broadcasters to own more stations in a market would give them the flexibility to diversify formats. “Owning more stations locally enables broadcasters to program each outlet differently to attract different audiences with differing tastes and interests,” NAB wrote, adding that such common ownership expands choice for listeners and strengthens stations’ appeal to advertisers.

In previous meetings with the staffs of Commissioners Anna Gomez and Olivia Trusty, the NAB cited Edison Research Share of Ear data showing AM/FM now accounts for just 34% of US audio consumption, down from 52.1% in 2014. Streaming music holds a 23% share, YouTube 14%, and podcasts 10%.

NAB wants the FCC to lift all caps in Nielsen markets 76 and below and allow ownership of up to eight FM stations in the top 75 markets, with no AM limit. BIA projects radio ad revenue will fall nearly 30% from 2007 levels by 2025, while Borrell Associates estimates broadcasters capture just 15% of local digital ad dollars.

LeGeyt also stressed changes to both the national cap and local rule for television operators.

The FCC’s next Open Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30a ET.