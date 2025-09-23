Audacy Partners with MOGL on NIL Sports Marketing

Audacy and MOGL announced a strategic partnership to expand sports marketing opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships. The collaboration enables brands to integrate athlete talent into Audacy’s sports audio platforms.

The partnership connects MOGL’s network of over 30,000 athlete influencers with Audacy’s cross-platform reach. MOGL’s AI-powered platform matches brands with athletes based on data and performance insights, while also providing reporting on audience reach and campaign results.

With this deal, Audacy clients can add NIL opportunities into their media plans, social campaigns, and sponsorships. It’s designed to make connecting with hard-to-reach sports audiences easier and more direct.

Audacy’s sports lineup includes 40 radio stations, over 160 streaming channels on the Audacy app, and a sports podcast network featuring more than 600 titles. Audacy also produces two national sports networks and is the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips said, “Sports is where Audacy wins, and sports media is evolving beyond traditional boundaries. This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools, and our advertising partners. This collaboration modernizes how brands engage sports audiences, combining the power of audio, digital, and influencer marketing to create an unmatched impact. Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.”

MOGL Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Ayden Syal said, “With our national network of athlete influencers, we’re excited to help Audacy expand the reach and audience targeting that they can offer clients in their media plans. Our partnership with Audacy brings together powerful athlete influencers, premium content, and strategically allocated paid media — all optimized by data and performance — to deliver guaranteed results at scale.”