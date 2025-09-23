John Bisset Shifts to Inside Sales at Telos Alliance

Telos Alliance announced that long-time broadcast audio sales representative John Bisset will transition from Western US Sales Director to an Inside Sales role beginning November 1. The change continues his work with broadcasters before his eventual retirement.

Bisset served for many years supporting broadcasters through his regional role with Telos Alliance. His move into Inside Sales provides continuity for clients and maintains his involvement with broadcasters in a different capacity.

Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy Marty Sacks said, “John’s impact on our customers and our company cannot be overstated. His industry knowledge, technical background, and personal connections have made him a trusted resource for engineers and broadcasters everywhere. We’re extremely happy that John will continue to share his insights in his new role, not only for clients West of the Mississippi, but for the entire US.”

Bisset said, “I’ve really enjoyed my time in the field working directly with our customers, and I look forward to continuing those relationships in my new capacity. Telos Alliance has always been about serving broadcasters with the best technology and support, and I’m glad to keep being part of that mission – without the frequent-flyer miles!”