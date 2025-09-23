Bert Weiss Sets Retirement Date As ‘The Bert Show’ Concludes

After 25 years on air, Bert Weiss will retire from The Bert Show this October, ending the Westwood One-syndicated morning program. Weiss launched the show in Atlanta in 2001, expanding into more than two dozen markets and creating a companion podcast.

Outside of broadcasting, Weiss founded Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit that provides trips to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. He will continue leading the organization after his retirement.

Weiss has been inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and has been a three-time nominee for the National Radio Hall of Fame.

While stepping back from his on-air duties, Weiss plans to remain involved with Pionaire, a podcast consultancy he co-founded in 2021 with Chris Tuff.

Weiss said, “For 25 years, listeners have allowed me to be part of their mornings, their commutes and their lives – and that is the greatest gift of my career. It’s almost unheard of in radio for an audience to stay with a show this long, and I’ll never take that loyalty for granted. Every laugh, every tough conversation, and every shared moment has meant the world to me.”

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “In the ensuing 25 years, Bert emerged as the obsessive architect of humor, truthfulness, and humanitarianism. With brilliant help from a hand-picked, evolving team, he built a national award-winning powerhouse. ‘The Bert Show Era’ is a historic chapter in Atlanta – and American – radio.”