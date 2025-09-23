As US Job Growth Falters, Radio’s Vitality Grows For Recruiters

With economic uncertainty rising and US job growth slowing, a new national study reveals that audio advertising, especially on over-the-air radio, offers unparalleled access to active and passive job seekers, positioning radio as a powerful tool for recruitment marketing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported unemployment reaching 4.3% in August, the highest since the COVID pandemic, and more Americans are reassessing their security as either active or passive job seekers.

According to data collected in December 2024 by MARU/Matchbox, employed individuals are more likely to be looking for new jobs than the unemployed, with 72 percent of employed adults classified as either passive or active seekers, with 78 percent of those on the hunt tuning into traditional radio. Hiring decision makers are even more engaged, with 96 percent listening to ad-supported audio and 82 percent to AM/FM.

Those decision makers are highly engaged with a wide range of radio formats, with Classic Rock, Rock, and Top 40 each reaching around half of these professionals.

Digital audio continues to gain traction among job seekers, particularly younger and more active segments. Streaming AM/FM radio increased to 47 percent among passive seekers and 62 percent among active seekers. That’s up significantly from 2021 levels. The data also shows a strong link between digital audio habits and job-seeking behavior. Among heavy users of streaming radio and podcasts, more than a third are actively applying or interviewing for jobs.

The report also examines the job platform space, where Indeed remains the top brand in both awareness and usage.

Among passive seekers, 62 percent are familiar with Indeed, compared to 54 percent for LinkedIn. Among active seekers, Indeed’s familiarity jumps to 76 percent. Usage follows a similar pattern, with 34 percent of passive and 56 percent of active seekers naming Indeed as their primary platform.

ZipRecruiter, one of radio’s heaviest national advertisers, has also grown, with frequent use among active seekers climbing from 42 percent in 2022 to 47 percent in 2024.

Ad spend appears to play a key role in platform visibility. Indeed led recruitment category spending with $138.9 million, followed by LinkedIn with $91.9 million and ZipRecruiter with $68.1 million. Brand recall mirrored this spend, with 46 percent of active seekers remembering Indeed ads, compared to lower figures for other platforms.

The full findings are available via the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group.