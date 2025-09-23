Smart Glasses Boom Creates a New Opportunity for Radio

As smart glasses gain traction among young, tech-forward consumers, new data from S&P Global Market Intelligence suggests radio has a unique opportunity to meet future audiences exactly where they are: right between their ears.

According to the firm’s Worldwide Metaverse Consumer Survey, nearly half (48.2%) of those who don’t yet use smart glasses say they’re interested in buying a pair within the next year. And with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses currently holding the dominant market share, iHeartMedia’s recent app integration with the platform is positioning radio as a major audio player inside the wearable future.

The survey also found that 24% of all respondents already use smart glasses, with usage highest in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America. Meta leads in brand preference globally, followed by Amazon’s Echo Frames, ASUS, and Lenovo.

This expanding adoption opens doors for radio operators looking to regain relevance among younger demographics. Meta’s Ray-Ban line alone has already shipped over 2 million units since launch and is on track to reach 10 million annually by 2026, according to prior estimates from Counterpoint Research. The core user base? Teenagers and adults under 35.

Importantly, this audience also demonstrates a growing willingness to engage with voice-activated advertising. Edison Research’s Infinite Dial 2024 report found that more than 60% of smart assistant users are open to ad interaction. Many say they would seek additional product information, redeem special offers, or even make purchases directly through voice.

This creates a future-forward opportunity for radio: not just passive listening, but transactional engagement through wearable voice platforms. Integrated into smart glasses, radio apps could function as gateways to real-time offers, location-based promotions, and voice-led e-commerce, without the need for screens or smartphones.