Spirit Moves Taylor Mills To Seattle For New Afternoon Role

Christian broadcast group CRISTA Media has hired Taylor Mills as the new afternoon host for Seattle’s Spirit 105.3 (KCMS). Mills will also serve as part of the programming team shaping a new morning show for the cluster’s Praise 106.5 (KWPZ).

Mills joins CRISTA from Hope Media Group’s 89.3 KSBJ in Houston, where she has hosted evenings since 2021. Her three-decade career includes time in New York, Nashville, and Cincinnati. Afternoons with Taylor will debut on October 13, taking the daypart previously hosted by Samantha Kelly.

CRISTA Media Director of Programming & Content Ty McFarland said, “It is with great excitement that we welcome Taylor to the CRISTA Media family. Her voice and talent is known wherever Contemporary Christian music can be heard, and we are blessed that she has answered a call to see how God will use her here in the Pacific Northwest. Her warmth and professionalism are going to quickly endear her to our incredible listeners of Spirit 105.3 and Praise 106.5.”