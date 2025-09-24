Heather Baumanis, Ethan Aragon Elevated at Skyview

Skyview Networks has announced two more leadership promotions in the company’s executive reshuffling, naming Ethan Aragon as Senior Executive Director, Insights, and Heather Baumanis as Executive Director, Business Development and Communications.

Skyview President and CEO Steve Jones shared the news with staff in a companywide memo obtained by Radio Ink.

Baumanis, who has overseen client partnerships and branding efforts, will expand her responsibilities to include Skyview’s business portfolio of sports partnerships and broader communications strategy. In her new position, she will continue managing client relationships while leading the company’s internal and external branding initiatives in coordination with marketing.

Aragon, who joined Skyview in 2014, moves into a senior finance role after playing a key part in the company’s sales optimization project over the past year. His work provided sales and business development with data resources to support decision-making. Jones noted that Aragon has earned a reputation as an analytical contributor whose insights have supported both advertisers and networks.

Of Baumanis and Aragon, Jones stated, “Their achievements are a testament to the strength of our company and the talent that drives us forward. I’m excited about what we will accomplish together as we continue building our future.”