Saga Harrisonburg Surpasses $25k Goal For UVA Children’s

The second annual Valley Cares for Kids Radiothon from Saga Communications’ Harrisonburg Media Group raised $25,632 for UVA Health Children’s Hospital. The 12-hour event, promoted across the group’s eight stations, surpassed its goal in the final hour.

All proceeds will fund non-billed hospital services, including food and housing for parents, travel expenses for treatment, and the purchase of equipment. Erin Chandler with UVA Health Children’s Hospital said 122 donations were made by text, phone, and online during the event.

This adds to the sum collected by Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Media Group in June, raising $60,752 in its annual Cares For Kids Radiothon. The two-day fundraiser pushes that cluster’s cumulative 10-year total contributions to nearly $600,000.