RAB, MIW Wrap 17th Annual Leadership Program in Nashville

RAB, in partnership with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, has announced the 2025 graduating class of the Rising Through the Ranks program. For the 17th year, the initiative assists the professional development of women aspiring to leadership in the radio industry.

This year’s program began with a virtual session on August 12, followed by two days of in-person workshops hosted by BMI at their Nashville headquarters from August 19–21.

The program featured speakers from across the broadcast and media industry, including Audacy CEO Kelli Turner, CMG Radio President Rob Babin, and Salem EVP Linnae Young. Award-winning Country artist and former radio personality Trisha Yearwood also made an appearance to speak with this year’s class.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey commented, “Over the last 17 years, we have seen over 465 broadcasters graduate from the program and propel their careers as well as their companies by the knowledge, growth, and skills gained at Rising Through the Ranks.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “It’s an honor for MIW to be part of this program every year. We congratulate this year’s graduates and cannot wait to see and support their successes throughout their careers.”

2025 Rising Through the Ranks Graduates:

Mallory Bouslog – Marketron Broadcast Solutions, New Orleans, LA

Jennifer Butman – Community Broadcast Partners, Abilene, TX

Rebecca Carroll – Rocket City Broadcasting, Huntsville, AL

Kadie Daye – Adams Radio Group, Valparaiso, IN

Bridget England – WFTK 96.5/Cumulus Media, Cincinnati, OH

Nicole Eubank – WSM, Nashville, TN

Margie Goehring – Ottumwa Radio Group, Ottumwa, IA

Amanda Long – Broadcast House Media/NRG Media, Lincoln, NE

Meredith McDermott – Connoisseur Media, Farmingdale, NY

Lauren Merrill-Stakelon – Audacy, San Francisco, CA

Jess Palmer – iHeartMedia, Cleveland, OH

Wanda “Wanda P” Patterson – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Cassie Reimold – Salem Media Group, Tampa, FL

Judy Remy – Salem Media Group, Sacramento, CA

Laura Roberts – Illini Media Group, Champaign, IL

Lori Roberts – Seven Mountains Media, Parkersburg, WV

Jillian Sagat – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Kate Savage – Audacy, Farmington, NY

Kayla Schneider – Hubbard Radio, Alexandria, MN

Lauren Smith – Cox Media Group, Watkinsville, GA

Kari Stoddard – Midwest Communications, Nashville, TN

Slone Terranella – Beasley Media Group, Las Vegas, NV

Susan Terwilleger – Saga Communications, Charlottesville, VA

Michelle Truong – Audacy, Brooklyn, NY

Whitney Zarder – Saga Communications, Ocala, FL

Sheena Ziegler – Hubbard Broadcasting, Brainerd, MN