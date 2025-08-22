‘Hunter, Jessica & Cush’ Launch on 92.5 Kickin’ Country

Saga Communications’ Charleston Media Solutions is introducing a new morning show on 92.5 Kickin’ Country (WCKN), reuniting the former afternoon drive duo of Hunter and Cush and adding veteran morning host Jessica Chandler to form Hunter, Jessica & Cush.

Chandler previously co-hosted TJ & Jessica in the Morning.

The lineup replaces their previous roles and establishes a new trio for the station’s weekday morning schedule.

Charleston Media Solutions President Paul O’Malley shared, “We’re excited to unite Hunter, Cush, and Jessica for a show that celebrates our community and country music. We also honor the memory of TJ Phillips, whose spirit continues to inspire us, and we know Hunter, Jessica, and Cush will carry forward his legacy of connecting with listeners.”