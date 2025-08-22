After GOP Gains, Democrats Reinvesting in Spanish Radio

Following a historic Republican showing among Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats appear to be turning to one of the most trusted media sources in the Hispanic community to regain lost ground: Spanish-language radio.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor of Virginia, is among the first major candidates this cycle to launch a Spanish-language radio campaign. Her new 60-second ad, released August 14, focuses squarely on economic concerns.

“I know what it’s like for families today,” Spanberger says in Spanish. “I got things done to lower costs. That’s what I’ll do as governor, too.”

Her messaging underscores a calculated effort by Democrats to re-engage Latino voters after Donald Trump’s record-breaking performance in 2024. The former president captured between 42% and 48% of the Hispanic vote, with some polls showing him nearly tied or even leading among Latino men.

A Spanberger campaign spokesperson told CBS News that she is “meeting Latino Virginians where they are – on the ground and in-language – and will continue connecting with and listening to Virginians in every community to emphasize her focus on lowering costs for families, keeping communities safe, and preparing the next generation of Virginians for success.”

That approach reflects a broader recognition within political and media circles of Spanish-language radio’s enduring influence. A new study from Harker Bos Group’s Crowd React Media finds that Spanish-language radio is far from niche; it’s a trusted, daily habit that drives real-world behavior and decision-making.

According to The State of Spanish-Language Media 2025, 69% of Spanish-speaking adults in the US use radio at least weekly. Two-thirds say radio influences how they think, outperforming many English-language media channels in trust and engagement. Listeners are more likely to believe local Spanish-language radio personalities and brands over digital influencers, and advertisers are taking note.

As Democrats recalibrate their outreach, Spanberger’s early move signals a larger shift: campaigns are continuing to count on the unmatched trust, reach, and influence of Spanish-language radio.