WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon Sets $5.76M Record

Audacy Boston helped raise a new record for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during this year’s WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. The two-day event raised more than $5.76 million to support the fight against cancer.

The star-packed broadcast, which included The Greg Hill Show and Jones & Keefe, featured celebrity visits from Red Sox players Garrett Whitlock, Jarren Duran, and Trevor Story, alongside Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Bruins coach Marco Sturm, and New Edition’s Michael Bivins.

In addition to what was collected over the two days, Arbella Insurance pledged $50 for every strikeout recorded by a Boston Red Sox pitcher this season, up to $100,000.

A special check presentation will take place September 12 at Fenway.

Since its first broadcast in 2002, the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon has raised over $80 million for Dana-Farber.

Jimmy Fund Co-Chairs Brock Holt and Tom Caron. “Together, we have made history, making a significant impact in the fight against cancer, and with continued support, we can lessen the burden of cancer for families. We are humbled and grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from Red Sox Nation during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance.”