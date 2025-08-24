More Raleigh Radio For Sammy Simpson With New PD Position

Curtis Media Group has appointed Sammy Simpson as Program Director of 96.1 WBBB, returning a familiar figure to Raleigh. Simpson brings more than two decades of experience in major markets like New York and Washington, DC.

The homecoming is the first position he’s held in the North Carolina capitol since programming Capitol Broadcasting Company’s WRAL from 2020 until 2022. Simpson has also held leadership roles at iHeartMedia’s Z100 (WHTZ), CBS Radio New York, Bonneville International, and Cox Media Group Miami.

Simpson said, “I’m honored to join WBBB and help write the next chapter of this legendary station’s story. The Triangle area is one of the most vibrant, creative, and competitive markets in the country. Our mission will be to make WBBB a station people don’t just listen to, but feel a part of, a place where the music, personalities, and community come together in a way that feels alive, authentic, and unforgettable.”

Curtis Media Group EVP Jonathan Brewster added, “We are very pleased to welcome Sammy back to North Carolina and the Triangle area. I am positive he will lift WBBB to a whole new level, building on its legacy and community connections.”