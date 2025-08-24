Ball State Football Returns to Its Heritage Radio Home For 2025

Ball State Athletics and Peak Sports Management have signed a new three-year deal with Woof Boom Radio, renewing a decades-long broadcast relationship with 104.1 WLBC and expanding Cardinals coverage into Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

While WMUN-AM has aired football games for the past two seasons, the move to WLBC reinstates a heritage partnership. WMUN will remain the radio home for Ball State men’s and women’s basketball, and will also launch a new live, weekly midday show with Voice of the Cardinals Mick Tidrow, titled This Week in Ball State Sports.

Ball State football coverage kicks off August 30 with the season opener at Purdue. Pre- and postgame coverage will begin on WMUN, with live game action switching to WLBC for all 11 Saturday games and the November 5 midweek matchup. Former Cardinals offensive lineman Chris Radican will join Tidrow in the broadcast booth through the 2025 season.

WMUN will also continue airing Charlietown Live! before each home game.

Woof Boom Radio President J Chapman said, “What Ball State means to the community aligns very much with what we do at Woof Boom. We’ve had a 70-year relationship broadcasting football and basketball for Ball State, and what they mean for our community is everything to us. Our community-minded missions align and it makes a great win-win for both of us. Additionally, Peak has come in with an organization that is very engaged with making Ball State grow. And that’s where we are, too.”

Ball State Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell added, “We’re thrilled to deliver our football games to a broader reach of listeners over the FM dial. Partnering with Woof Boom to share the strengths of both stations is a great asset for our teams and to our alumni, friends, and fans who can hear games in the car, in the office, tailgating or from the comforts of their home. Also, expanding our offerings to include a weekly midday live show elevates our local programming to share our message with the Muncie community.”

Woof Boom Director of Operations Steve Lindell added, “For our radio stations to be able to use this longstanding relationship to even better connect with the community is a great privilege and value for everyone involved. We love that we can help connect families and have great fun, right in our backyard, at Ball State’s many sporting events.”