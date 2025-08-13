DMR/Interactive Continues 20-Year PromoSuite Pact

DMR/Interactive and PromoSuite are extending their two-decade partnership, adding increased automation and continued support for station-level database activation and email marketing aimed at radio listeners across North America.

The configuration integrates PromoSuite with DMR/Interactive’s marketing campaigns to enable precision targeting, segmented messaging, and scalable deployments that match each client’s desired format, voice, and objectives.

While the partnership between PromoSuite and DMR began in 2005, this marks the first contract renewal between the two since vCreative’s parent company, Banyan Software, acquired PromoSuite in 2024.

DMR/Interactive President and CEO Andrew Curran said, “This renewed partnership ensures we’ll continue to deliver the performance-driven results our clients count on. This renewed partnership with PromoSuite ensures we’ll continue delivering performance-driven results – especially as our clients double down on heavy listener relationships to capitalize on Nielsen’s recent change extending PPM household participation to 36 months, a 50% increase from before.”

vCreative and PromoSuite CEO Mary DelGrande said, “Extending our 20-year partnership with DMR/Interactive reflects a shared commitment to innovation and results. As radio evolves, our collaboration ensures stations have the tools to engage audiences with precision and impact. We’re proud to keep building the future of radio together.”