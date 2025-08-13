Schurz Communications’ Frank Schurz Jr. Dead At 94

Former Schurz Communications CEO Frank Schurz Jr. has died at 94. Schurz led the Indiana-based broadcast company from 1982 to 2007, in addition to his service as Chairman Emeritus of the company’s Board of Directors.

Schurz’s media career had humble beginnings: his first job in his family business was as a paperboy for the South Bend Tribune; he later became its publisher. In addition to leadership roles across the company’s newspaper, television, and radio divisions, he contributed on-air at WSBT Radio.

Schurz Communications’ radio footprint spanned five markets until 2015 when Gray Television acquired Schurz’s radio and TV assets and subsequently spun the radio stations to new owners in three deals totaling $16 million. Lafayette, IN, stations were sold to Neuhoff Communications; Rapid City, SD, properties to The HomeSlice Group; and stations in South Bend and Benton Harbor to Mid-West Family Broadcast Group.

His industry recognition includes the NAB Chuck Sherman Award, the AWRT Achievement Award from American Women in Radio and Television, and the 2014 Indiana Broadcasters Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement, the NAB called Schurz, “a visionary broadcaster and a dedicated public servant whose leadership left an indelible mark on our industry. His commitment to quality journalism, community service, and the values that define local broadcasting continues to inspire generations of broadcasters. NAB extends our deepest condolences to the Schurz family, his colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

With reporting from Adam R. Jacobson.