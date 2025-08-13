Why The Best Brands Go Deeper, Not Wider

When you look at the rise and, in some cases, the fade of some of America’s most iconic brands, a pattern emerges. The most successful brands lean into what they’re good at. They don’t try to be all things to all people; they “dance with the one that brung ’em.”

Take NASCAR, for instance.

Once a Southern staple with rabid loyalty and sold-out speedways, NASCAR made a calculated shift in the early 2000s to broaden its appeal. Races were pulled from traditional tracks like Rockingham and Darlington and relocated to new venues in places like California and Nevada. The strategy was clear: Go national. Go big. Go mainstream.

But in chasing a broader audience, NASCAR turned its back on its most devoted fans. The fans who didn’t just watch races – they lived them. Over time, the sport’s cultural cachet began to fade. Ratings declined. Stands emptied. And NASCAR has spent the better part of two decades trying to recapture what it once had.

Major League Baseball has followed a similar path. In a bid to attract new viewers, MLB has altered long-standing rules, added pitch clocks, and hosted games in Europe – all in an attempt to appear more “seeker-friendly.” But in the process, they’ve alienated parts of their hardcore fan base. Longtime fans don’t recognize the game they grew up loving. What once felt sacred now feels sanitized.

The cautionary tale here is clear: when you try to make everyone happy, you risk making no one passionate. And in today’s crowded media landscape, passion is everything.

Now let’s apply this to radio.

Radio has always thrived on connection. Whether it’s a local morning show, a familiar voice during drive time, or the sound of a favorite song hitting just right, it’s personal. But as more platforms and competitors have entered the scene, many in radio have responded by playing it safe. Casting a wide net. Watering down their identity in hopes of appealing to a broader audience.

But here’s the truth: safe doesn’t create loyalty, and generic doesn’t grow community. Instead of chasing the widest audience, what if radio chased the deepest one?

What if stations poured into their most loyal listeners—those who already tune in daily, call in during contests, and follow personalities on social media? What if programming choices were made with them in mind first? Not the elusive casual listener, but the dependable core who already loves the station?

Just like any strong brand, radio doesn’t need to be everything to everyone. It needs to be something unforgettable to someone, and then keep building from there.