The Verdict Is In: Ted Cruz Reaches 200 Radio Affiliates

Less than four months following its syndicated debut, Premiere Networks has announced that Verdict with Ted Cruz has reached its 200th affiliate, adding Audacy’s Newsradio WRVA 1140 AM & 96.1 FM in Richmond, VA.

Hosted by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ben Ferguson, the program originally debuted as a podcast in January 2020. In April, Premiere Networks has since expanded it into a weekly one-hour radio program for talk radio stations – the first syndicated radio show by a sitting US Senator.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Cruz’s landmark comes on an AM station, given his staunch advocacy for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which has aimed to ensure continued access to AM radio in cars. His support for the legislation has underscored the importance of preserving AM radio’s role in emergency communications and public discourse.

Ferguson said, “We’re proud to celebrate our 200th affiliate, WRVA! This milestone shows how Verdict continues to resonate with listeners and stations across the country — and we’re just getting started.”