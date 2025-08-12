Matthew Stafford To Join SiriusXM’s ‘Let’s Go!’ for NFL Season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will join SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! as a host for the 2025 NFL season, joining Emmy Award-winning journalist and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray for weekly discussions on the Rams and league-wide news.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Hall of Fame NFL journalist Peter King will return as co-hosts. King has covered the NFL for over 40 years and earned National Sportswriter of the Year honors three times.

Stafford will begin his 17th NFL season this fall, assuming a back injury doesn’t stand in the way. The Detroit Lions drafted him first overall in 2009 after his career at the University of Georgia. He played 12 seasons in Detroit before a 2021 trade to the Rams, leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory in his first season.

The fifth season of Let’s Go! begins Monday, September 1, ahead of the NFL season kickoff later that week, every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Listeners can also find episodes on major podcast platforms, with bonus content on the SiriusXM app.

Stafford said, “Over the years, I have enjoyed watching & listening to Let’s Go! on SiriusXM, and Jim is one of the true icons of sports broadcasting. To have a chance to work with him, Maxx, and Peter this season was too good to pass up. Nothing is more important than winning football games, but Jim makes it so easy and fun to do this on Monday nights that I am really looking forward to it this season.”

Gray shared, “Matthew is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the ‘Let’s Go!’ team. Since its inception, our show has featured legends Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Larry Fitzgerald. Welcoming Matthew to the lineup alongside Maxx and Peter this season is a great addition. His insight and energy will make the show a great experience for our listeners.”