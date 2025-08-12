Katie Cook, Scott Gaines to Host PickleJar Up All Night Relaunch

PickleJar Entertainment Group has named Katie Cook and Scott Gaines as co-hosts of PickleJar Up All Night. The nationally syndicated overnight country show will relaunch August 18 on Midwest Communications’ Ya’ll 106.7 (WNFN) in Nashville.

Cook, a 20-year CMT veteran, has interviewed Country music’s biggest stars and hosted major red carpets and specials. She has also worked with the ACM Awards and continues to champion female artists and rising talent. Gaines brings experience from multiple markets, including Detroit and Dallas, along with national roles at Westwood One, iHeartMedia, and Cumulus Media.

Listeners can stream the show live and connect via the PickleJar Live app. Fans will be able to interact with hosts, join contests, and directly support artists.

PickleJar President and Co-Founder Kristian Barowsky said, “Pairing Katie’s iconic television presence with Scott’s deep radio background gives PickleJar Up All Night a powerful blend of storytelling and industry insight. They’re both passionate about the music and the people behind it, and I can’t wait for fans to hear what they’ve built together.”

Cook said, “Getting back behind the mic feels like coming home. I’m excited to reconnect with fans, share great stories, and celebrate the music I’ve loved my whole life.”