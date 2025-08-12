Morgan Murphy Media Names a Suite of New Senior Leaders

Morgan Murphy Media has elevated three executives to senior leadership positions. Chris Cornelius is now Chief Operating Officer, Colin Benedict is Chief Innovation Officer, and Neal Oberg is Chief Digital Officer, following Brian Burns’ ascent to CEO in March.

Cornelius joined Morgan Murphy in 2014 as Vice President of Business Development. He previously served as President and COO of Barrington Broadcasting from 2003 to 2013.

Benedict has worked at the broadcast company since 1998 in both news and management capacities, spending the past seven years as Vice President of News. As CIO, he will guide cross-department strategies to identify, develop, and expand forward-looking initiatives. He will continue with direct oversight of local stations’ news and marketing.

With MMM since 1997, Oberg most recently served as Vice President of Digital. As Chief Digital Officer, that oversight will expand to leading the company’s digital growth strategy, advancing audience engagement and revenue performance across platforms.

Morgan Murphy Media operates 18 radio stations across Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, and Idaho.

Burns said, “Chris, Colin, and Neal’s promotions recognize their exceptional contributions and position us perfectly for the challenges and opportunities ahead. These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and digital growth as we continue to evolve in the changing media landscape.”