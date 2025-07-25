Public Radio Giant To Lay Off Up to 8% of Staff After Clawback

The parent organization of American Public Media, Minnesota Public Radio, and Southern California Public Radio will lay off between five and eight percent of its workforce in the coming weeks, citing a $6 million funding gap tied to recent state and federal cuts.

American Public Media Group leadership shared the news with staff on Thursday during a company-wide meeting. The nonprofit media organization, which employs around 500 people, has not yet specified which departments or roles will be affected. Employees affected by the layoffs will be notified by mid-August and will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.

APM reaches nearly 20 million US listeners each week across more than 1,000 radio stations through more than 20 nationally syndicated programs like Marketplace, Performance Today, and The Splendid Table. The organization is also the country’s largest producer of classical music programming, including services like Classical 24 and Music Through the Night.

Minnesota Public Radio operates a 45‑station terrestrial radio network, while Southern California Public Radio oversees LAist (KPCC) in Orange County, KUOR in the Inland Empire, KVLA in the Coachella Valley, and KJAI in Ventura County.

American Public Media becomes the latest public radio operator to undergo or consider staff cuts directly tied to the rescission: Charlotte’s WFAE will lay off six staffers, while South Dakota Public Broadcasting may cut up to 25% of its workforce without new funding.

In a statement, American Public Media Group Chief People and Culture Officer Roycie Epple told Minnesota Public Radio, “While we are fortunate among public media organizations to be in a relatively strong financial position, these are significant cuts. We shared with staff that we will be implementing cost savings including some reductions in employee benefits and a strategic reduction in force in the coming weeks. We are working through details with care and respect and will continue to keep our team updated.”