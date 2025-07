Lori Brooks

[email protected]

420 Markham Mesa, Arkansas

Able to relocate? No

RESUME: https://radioink.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Lori-Brooks.pdf

RESUME SUMMARY

Traffic manager for over 11 stations throughout the West. Have the ability to work multiple markets at the same time. Excellent at maximizing revenue.

