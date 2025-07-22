VSiN Bets On Mission Media AI for Multi-Platform Ad Sales

Mission Media AI has entered into a new agreement with VSiN to serve as the exclusive advertising sales representative for the sports betting network’s range of platforms, including its streaming audio station, more than 20 weekly podcasts, and SiriusXM channel.

Through this partnership, Mission Media AI will take the lead in driving advertising sales strategy and execution across these consumer access points, providing clients with access to a monthly audience of over 8 million sports betting enthusiasts.

Mission Media AI founder and CEO David Krulewich commented, “VSiN has built one of the most trusted voices in sports. This partnership allows us to bring their high-quality, insight-driven content to more advertisers through targeted and performance-driven campaigns. We’re excited to help scale their monetization across multiple platforms.”

VSiN CEO Bill Adee added, “Mission’s forward-thinking approach and expertise in media sales, especially on the digital side, will allow us to continue delivering industry’s most credible, actionable sports betting content while expanding our advertising portfolio and total audience reach.”