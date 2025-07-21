Bye-Bye Bella: Portland’s Fan Gets New FM Sports Signal

Audacy Portland is giving 1080 The Fan (KFXX-AM) a second home. As of July 22, the station simulcasts on 105.1 FM, bumping Hot AC-formatted Bella 105 (KRSK) for a new, fully local weekday lineup as the station gets a new Brand Manager to match.

Bella has been on-air since March 2024, when it replaced 105.1 The Buzz.

Dirt and Sprague will continue at mornings with an extra hour, followed by the debut of The Firm of Harris and Marang, hosted by Patrick Harris and Danny Marang. The Fan Happy Hour with Luke Andersen gets a new weekday afternoon slot, while keeping local favorites like Primetime with Isaac and Suke and Duck Insider with Joey Mac.

Weekend programming features Golf in the Northwest with Jason Swygard and Sports Saturday with Joe Fischer and Rashad Taylor.

Overseeing it all is Dusty Harrah, succeeding Jeff Austin in the Brand Manager position. His two-decade career at The Fan includes roles as board operator, update anchor, sideline reporter, and host across multiple dayparts. Harrah also serves as sideline reporter for University of Oregon football broadcasts, which continue to air on The Fan as part of its position as the flagship station for Ducks football, basketball, and baseball.

Audacy Portland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ryan Cooley said, “We’re incredibly excited to bring The FAN to the FM dial. This move is long overdue and all about delivering a better listening experience for our audience with clearer sound and great content our fans know and love.”