Benztown Brings APM Music’s AI-Driven Platform to Radio

Radio imager Benztown has partnered with APM Music to offer radio stations access to APM’s AI-powered search platform. APM’s library is designed to support audio producers in finding licensed music proficiently for on-air spots, digital campaigns, and social media.

The catalog includes approximately 1.3 million tracks with 2,000 songs with stems added each month. The collection also includes archival recordings for projects requiring historic sounds.

Playlists within APM’s system are organized by genre, mood, holiday, occasion, production type, release date, and emerging trends. The platform incorporates tools such as a “Similar Song” feature for alternative track suggestions and a “Prompt Search” option that accepts natural language input. In addition, APM provides access to a team of Music Directors who can offer real-time recommendations.

APM Music President & CEO Adam Taylor said, “We are thrilled to have Benztown put APM’s unmatched music catalog at the fingertips of a very broad radio audience, further cementing our position in this vertical. And we are looking forward to seeing radio stations of all sizes leverage the power of APM’s platform to take their programming to the next level.”

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes remarked, “This has been the goal, to build something that gives stations the ability to have all their production needs fulfilled under one roof. Not just to make things easier, but to help them save money without ever compromising on quality. Our partnership with APM brings that vision full circle.”