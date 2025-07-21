iHeart Zooms In with Lenz as Milwaukee Market President

iHeartMedia has promoted Dan Lenz to the role of Market President for its Milwaukee operations. Lenz, who joined the broadcaster in 2017, has served as the six-station cluster’s Senior Vice President of Sales since 2021.

Lenz’s career in Milwaukee radio spans more than two decades, including 12 years with Saga Communications at 96.5 WKLH and five years with the former Journal Broadcast Group. Lenz got his start in the industry as a sales representative for Sundance Broadcasting.

Outside of broadcasting, he co-owned the Milwaukee-based employment search firm MYCO USA.

iHeart Division President Nick Gnau noted, “Over the past two years, Dan has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and a deep understanding of the market, earning him this well-deserved promotion to Market President. His leadership as the sales lead has been instrumental to our success, and we are confident that both our team and partners will benefit even more from his expanded role.”

Lenz added, “I am incredibly excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead at this level with iHeartMedia and the Milwaukee radio cluster. I look forward to continuing to provide exceptional value through the strength of our talented sales team and our outstanding programming professionals, along with the unmatched resources of our company. We will continue to do great things in the marketplace, support the community, and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”