Lenz Promoted In Wisconsin

Daniel Lenz has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for both the Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin markets. He most recently served as VP Sales for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

“I’ve had a rewarding career in Milwaukee working alongside some really great media professionals and I am excited to take on this new role with iHeartMedia Milwaukee and Madison,” said Lenz. “I look forward to continuing the success we have established while contributing new ideas and leadership to the team.”

“We are thrilled to have a leader with Dan’s knowledge, leadership and credentials to lead the iHeartMedia sales organizations in both Milwaukee and Madison,” said Jeff Tyler Area President for iHeartMedia Wisconsin. “Dan’s knowledge of the company will provide strong strategic thinking and results for our advertisers.”

iHeartMedia has more than 12 stations in Milwaukee and Madison.