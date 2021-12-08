Rosenworcel Finally Confirmed

The Senate has confirmed Jessica Rosenworcel’s to another 5-year term to the Federal Communications Commission. Rosenworcel is the first female chair in the 86-year history of the FCC. The vote was 68 to 31. Her term actually began in July of 2020.

The Commission now sits at 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans with nominee GiGi Sohn, perhaps having a rockier road to confirmation after being accused by some Republicans of being against free speech when tweets were uncovered of her bashing Fox News.

Rosenworcel has been acting Chair since Ajit Pai stepped down when President Biden was elected. He said it’s a tremendous honor to be confirmed and designated as the first permanent Chairwoman. “I would like to thank President Biden for the opportunity. People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr congratulated his colleague. “Under her leadership, the FCC has taken significant steps towards eliminating the digital divide, increasing support for telehealth services, and enhancing the security of America’s communications networks. I have enjoyed working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel over the past 12 months on a series of initiatives that have delivered results for the American people. I look forward to continuing this good work.”

“NAB congratulates FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation to another five-year term at the Commission and her historic appointment as chair,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “She is a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated effective leadership and expertise on telecommunications issues during her tenure at the FCC. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her fellow commissioners on ensuring a vibrant future for free and local broadcasting.”