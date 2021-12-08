WCCM Working With Boys & Girls Clubs

WCCM Latin X Boston is partnering with the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The Costa Media Boston station will help market the organization to the Latino community.

“Our first-to-market community partnership is to get the word out of the incredible outreach the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Club is doing in our Hispanic community,” said Jose Villafañe, Managing Partner, Costa Media Boston. “As a business owner and broadcaster, it is my responsibility to Massachusetts Latino families to assist them to benefit from the programs this institution has to offer.”

“We were delighted to hear WCCM management wished to collaborate and help our organization market to the Latino community,” said Jennifer Aldworth, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys and Girls Club. “While the Latino community represents 12% of the overall Massachusetts population, more than 20% of public schools are Latino and a higher percentage in the communities we serve.” Our organization values diversity and inclusion and this partnership will help us reach this important segment of our community.”