Not His First Portland Rodeo: Jamie Tanchyk Joins The Bull

Jamie Tanchyk is coming back to Portland radio, joining Alpha Media’s 98.7 The Bull (KUPL) as the new midday host starting Monday, July 28. Tanchyk was previously heard on cross-town rival 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) before being let go in Audacy layoffs earlier this year.

Tanchyk joined Audacy Portland’s then-105.1 The Buzz (KRSK) in 2020 as the afternoon host, Assistant Program Director, and Music Director. He was promoted to KRSK Program Director in 2023. Prior to Portland, he served as the afternoon host and Assistant Program Director for Audacy’s Hot 103.7 in Seattle, beginning in 2013. He started his radio career in 2006 in Albany, NY.

98.7 The Bull Portland Content Director Ross MacLeod shared, “Bringing Jamie to KUPL is a strategic win for The Bull. He’s got deep experience across multiple formats, strong local equity in Portland, and a track record of programming and performance success. He understands what makes this market tick, and he’s exactly the kind of talent who can strengthen our connection with listeners and grow the brand.”

Tanchyk explained, “I’m pumped to be back on the air with Portland’s incredible country fans. Big thanks to Ross MacLeod, Dylan Salisbury, Phil Becker, and Robert Dove – not just for giving me this shot, but for pretending to be fascinated every time I bring up my chihuahuas. That’s what I call leadership… or at least patience.”