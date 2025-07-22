Country Radio Hall Marks 50 Years with Nashville Ceremony

The Country Radio Hall of Fame marks its 50th anniversary with a week of celebratory programming surrounding last night’s annual induction ceremony, including the launch of a special streaming channel through Nashville’s historic WSM.

Honorees of the night, hosted by Bill Cody at the Virgin Hotel Nashville, included Big D & Bubba, Mary McCoy, and Rowdy Yates in the On-Air Personality category, and Ginny “Rogers” Brophey, Clay Hunnicutt, and Gregg Swedberg in the Radio category. Frontline Recordings for BMG Americas President Jon Loba was also recognized during the evening as the recipient of the 2025 CRB President’s Award.

WSM launched the 24/7 Legends of Country Radio streaming channel during the induction ceremony’s cocktail reception and dinner, with celebrations to continue at The Bluebird Café, which is hosting Bob Kingsley Presents, honoring Lon Helton, Nan & Bob Kingsley, and RJ Curtis over three nights of songwriter performances throughout the week.

WSM Radio General Manager Eric Marcum shared, “With Legends of Country Radio, we’re creating an eternal home for these larger-than-life personalities, who didn’t just entertain, they made history. It’s more than nostalgia; it’s about preserving the spirit of country radio for generations to come.”

The Bluebird Café COO/GM Erika Nichols said, “The Bluebird Café is known as a songwriters’ venue, where songs and songwriters are celebrated. Throughout his broadcast career, in like fashion, Bob Kingsley showcased, not only the recording artists in the genre, but also the creators whose songs have put artists on the charts and on the air.”