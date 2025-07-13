New Data Shows Commuting Is Back and Radio Rides Shotgun

As remote work recedes, America is getting back behind the wheel and turning the dial. New research shows a vast majority of employed adults are once again commuting to jobs outside the home, a shift that’s bringing a fresh wave of in-car listening.

Analysis from Katz Radio Group using YouGov data shows that the post-pandemic workforce has largely returned to commuting, with more than 70% of employed adults now working outside the home as of June. The upward shift marks a 29% increase in commuting levels since 2020.

Commuting has rebounded across all age groups, according to YouGov. Workers aged 30–44 are among the most likely to be back at physical workplaces, with 74% reporting that they commute. That figure is even higher for workers 65 and older, at 78%. Meanwhile, the youngest segment of the workforce – those aged 18–29 – has shown the largest increase in commuting since 2020, rising by 41%.

The data suggests that hybrid and remote flexibility remains, but commuting is again the dominant mode for the American workforce.

The return to the road has direct implications for audio advertisers. As Katz points out, increased commuting translates to increased time spent in vehicles, and over-the-air radio continues to be the dominant medium in that space. Citing Edison Research’s Q1 Share of Ear study, Katz notes that AM/FM radio captures 90% of ad-supported audio listening in cars.

This follows a Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group survey, which found that 57% of marketers and agency pros now work in-office most days. This is up from just 22% in April 2022. Overall, 89% are commuting at least part of the week, slightly above last year’s 87%.