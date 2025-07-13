‘Maino and the Mayor’ Cut After Two-Year Run on Green Bay Radio

After two years on the air, Civic Media has cancelled WGBW morning show, Maino and the Mayor, hosted by longtime Wisconsin broadcaster Green Bay radio and TV personality John Maino and former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt.

Announced in a Facebook post, the show’s end follows the resignation of Station Manager Todd Michaels, who also served as producer and is stepping away from radio to pursue a new career.

“Ultimately, the best laid business plans sometimes don’t accomplish what we believe it will. This is not only a mission, it’s also a business. We’ll take some of that weight off of Jim and John. They can only do what they do. We thank them, along with Todd, for their accomplishments and successes. A new chapter in the history of WGBW will be unveiled later this summer.”

In a separate post, Maino commented that “Civic Media made the decision for us” when it came to the show’s continuation without Michaels.

Civic Media has not yet announced what programming will take over the morning slot.