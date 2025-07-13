SuperTalk Mississippi Honors Gallo With Palmer Home Radiothon

SuperTalk Mississippi Media continued its thirteen-year advocacy effort for the Palmer Home for Children, raising $336,590.24 during the network’s annual radiothon.

The 12-hour event, held at the Wellness Center on Palmer Home’s campus, featured on-site broadcasts from Mornings with Richard Cross, MidDays with Gerard Gibert, Good Things with Rebecca Turner, and SportsTalk Mississippi.

Since SuperTalk Mississippi Media declared Palmer Home its network charity of choice in 2013, the broadcast group has raised more than $3 million to support Palmer Home’s operations and care programs for children and young adults. Founded in 1895, Palmer Home for Children provides care to youth from birth through age 24 through its Campus Care, Family Care, Foster Care, and Transitional Care programs.

This year’s radiothon also introduced the Paul Gallo Memorial Fund, named in honor of the ‘Godfather of SuperTalk’ who had been a dedicated supporter of Palmer Home before his passing in January. Donations made in Gallo’s memory will help fund extracurricular opportunities for children, such as music lessons, sports equipment, and registration fees.

Palmer Home CEO Drake Bassett said, “We are deeply grateful to SuperTalk Mississippi for their steadfast partnership and generous support in hosting this annual radiothon. For 13 years, this collaboration has helped transform the lives of hundreds of children emerging from crisis. The critical funds raised each year directly support our mission and ensure we can continue providing hope, healing, and a path forward for those who need it most.”

SuperTalk Mississippi Media President and CEO Kim Dillon added, “Our yearly radiothon is…a day where we intentionally ‘pause’ our regular programming to share incredible stories of life transformation. As a privately funded nonprofit, Palmer Home thrives on community support, and we are honored to contribute to this extraordinary mission of providing safe homes for vulnerable children and families in need within our state. Mississippi is often touted as the most generous state in our nation, and we are so humbled by the support we’ve seen for Palmer Home over the past 13 years.”