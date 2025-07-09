SiriusXM Brings MLB All-Star Week Coverage Live from Atlanta

SiriusXM will once again deliver full coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, offering live broadcasts of the 95th MLB All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, and MLB Draft, along with special programming throughout the week from Atlanta.

The network’s coverage begins Sunday, July 13, with the first round of the MLB Draft, broadcasting live from the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta. SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio channel will feature commentary and analysis from hosts Dani Wexelman and Grant Paulsen, joined by former General Managers Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette, as teams make their first-round selections.

On Monday, July 14, coverage of the Home Run Derby will kick off with a Media Day show live from Truist Park, hosted by Wexelman, Duquette, and Paulsen. Mike Ferrin, Jim Bowden, and former MLB player Cole Tucker will lead SiriusXM’s pregame programming and conduct live interviews with All-Star players on the field, before the channel carries ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the event.

The week’s programming culminates on Tuesday, July 15, with live pregame coverage of the All-Star Game featuring Ferrin, Tucker, and Duquette leading into ESPN Radio play-by-play.