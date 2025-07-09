Reggie and Ron Help Provide 81K Meals Via Houston Radiothon

SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) in Houston raised $27,240 during its first-ever Reggie and Ron Radiothon, with all proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. The radiothon was hosted by In the Loop’s Reggie Adetula and The Drive co-host Ron Hughley.

According to the Houston Food Bank, the amount raised will provide an estimated 81,720 meals for individuals and families across southeast Texas.

The 12-hour event included appearances from other Audacy Houston personalities, including Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey from 100.3 The Bull (KILT), and Jessie Watt from Mix 96.5 (KHMX).

Audacy SportsRadio 610 Brand Manager Parker Hillis said, “We are committed to using our voice to make a difference in the Houston community and are incredibly proud of the outcome of our first ‘Reggie and Ron Radiothon.’ Our listeners stepped up to fight food insecurity, showing the deep connection they have with our station and our city.”

Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene commented, “We thank Audacy, Sports Radio 610, and everyone who participated in the Radiothon to make this inaugural event a huge success, bringing in an amazing $27,240, which will provide 81,720 meals for those facing food insecurity. Now more than ever, Houston Food Bank needs and appreciates the help of our community, which has a direct impact on the neighbors we serve. Together we provide food for better lives in Houston and 18 counties in southeast Texas.”