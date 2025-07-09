Actor Dennis Quaid Supports Texas Flood Relief On Local Radio

As radio continues to rally around Hill Country flood victims, the Texas Radio Hall of Fame has partnered with actor and musician Dennis Quaid on a series of new public service announcements for Texas radio stations supporting recovery efforts.

Quaid, a native Texan, responded to a request from Texas Radio Hall of Fame Executive Director Doug Harris to participate in the campaign. His recorded messages have been produced into 15- and 30-second PSAs by Ray Schilens and are now available on the TRHOF website.

Additional announcements featuring other voice actors are also available for download and station use.

The effort comes in response to recent severe flooding across Central Texas that has displaced residents, damaged infrastructure, and killed more than 100 people.