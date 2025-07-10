Gary Pizzati Launches Direct Mail Division to Assist Local Radio

Former Cumulus Media Senior Vice President Gary Pizzati has launched a new arm of his company, We Mail America, aimed at helping radio clusters reclaim local ad dollars through targeted direct mail.

The initiative adds a solo direct mail offering to Pizzati’s existing suite of spot radio and digital services. The division is designed to be a turnkey solution that enables radio sales teams to offer fully managed, data-driven mail campaigns to clients already spending in that category.

According to projections from Statista Market Insights, US direct mail ad spending is expected to grow 1.6% in 2025, reaching $23 billion.

Several radio groups have already adopted the program, including Bold Gold Media and Amaturo Media Group.

Pizzati, a 30-year radio and advertising executive who oversaw revenue for Cumulus in 30 cities, said the goal is not to replace radio but to give sellers another tool to retain budget that might otherwise be spent elsewhere. “We’ve built a rock-solid team, and I’ll personally lead the charge in onboarding and guiding every market,” he said. “Together, we’ll push boundaries and thrive in the medium I’ve passionately championed my entire career.”