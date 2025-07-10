KDHX Volunteers Plot FM Comeback In St. Louis After Station Sale

In the wake of the headline-grabbing $8.75 million sale at auction of community radio station KDHX, a collective of the station’s fans and former volunteers has reaffirmed its dedication to reestablishing an independent music-formatted FM in St. Louis.

The League of Volunteer Enthusiasts, or LOVE, of KDHX released a statement outlining its intention to launch a new FM community radio station centered on cultural, musical, educational, and public affairs programming.

While acknowledging the challenges of time, funding, and infrastructure, LOVE emphasized that their long-term goal remains the creation of a volunteer-powered FM outlet designed to serve the city’s diverse communities. “We remain committed to terrestrial FM radio because it provides the greatest access, exposure, and sound quality,” the group stated, noting that the medium remains a vital foundation for community-building despite the growth of digital platforms.

LOVE also signaled plans to explore internet-based and digital tools alongside their FM ambitions, but made clear that over-the-air broadcasting is the priority, citing overwhelming community support for a return to traditional radio.

In March, KDHX owner Double Helix Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and approved a private sale of KDHX’s FCC license and tower to religious broadcaster Educational Media Foundation for approximately $4.35 million.

Soon after, St. Louis’s Gateway Creative Broadcasting entered the bidding with a $5.5 million offer and requested a court‑supervised auction rather than a direct sale. This led to the May 30 auction, in which Gateway emerged victorious with an $8.75 million bid.

Despite objections from LOVE of KDHX, who filed motions urging a 90‑day delay to facilitate a local, non‑religious bid, the court approved the sale on June 9. Under the court-approved terms, Gateway is required to maintain KDHX programming on an HD2 channel and online stream for at least four years. However, the over-the-air signal will be replaced by Gateway’s Christian formats.

In its most recent message, LOVE called on listeners and supporters to contribute to the effort, expressing gratitude for the encouragement received since the sale of KDHX was announced. The group says more updates are on the way as momentum builds toward a new chapter in independent radio for St. Louis.