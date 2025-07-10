What’s Playing on America’s TVs? Audio, Says Edison

As internet-connected televisions become a more common household fixture, the first look at Q2 2025 Share of Ear data from Edison Research shows that Smart TVs now account for 6% of Americans’ total daily audio consumption.

While still well behind the reach of AM/FM radios and mobile devices, TVs are emerging as a distinct and increasingly important space for audio engagement. Unlike traditional TV or radio receivers, connected TVs give users direct access to on-demand platforms that blend audio and video experiences.

Of those users, YouTube now captures a majority share, with 53% of time spent listening to audio on Smart TVs by US consumers aged 13 and older. That’s more than double the next highest category: streaming music services like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, which account for 21% of listening time.

Podcasts came in third, capturing 13% of listening activity on internet-connected TVs. SiriusXM followed at 7%, with all other audio content representing the remaining 6%.

One finding Edison made clear in the Q2 data: podcast listening on connected TVs now significantly outpaces smart speakers, with 13% of TV-based audio time going to podcasts compared to just 3% on smart speakers. Edison suggests this reflects the growing consumer appeal of formats that offer both audio and visual components, a trend reshaping how content is delivered and monetized.

In Edison’s Infinite Dial 2025, smart speaker adoption was found to have leveled off, with 34% of Americans owning one and 18% using it weekly for audio. Meanwhile, smart TVs are now in 75% of US homes.