Pillar Media Appoints Former iHeart Region Leader as COO

Pillar Media has named former iHeartMedia Region President Tim Hager as its new Chief Operating Officer. He succeeds longtime radio executive Dick Whitworth, who is retiring after a 50-year career in Christian broadcasting.

Whitworth joined Pillar Media five years ago following leadership roles with New Life Media and Northwestern Media.

Hager will begin his new role on July 16 and will be based out of the company’s Aurora, CO, office. He most recently served as CEO of American Financing and previously led the Rocky Mountain Region for iHeart. Pillar operates STAR 99.1 (WAWZ), STAR 93.3 (WAKW), STAR 101.5 (KSRC), The New Flo 107.1 (KFCO), and AM910 (KPOF-AM) across New York City, Cincinnati, and Denver.

Tim Hager said, “I am truly thrilled and honored to become part of the incredible team at Pillar Media. I deeply respect the talented individuals behind the remarkable brand of Pillar Media, and I am beyond excited to see how the Lord will use my life experiences to contribute to this role and impact people with the Gospel. This opportunity is only possible through God’s grace, and I am profoundly grateful for it.”

Pillar Media Executive Director Art Garza added, “We are excited to welcome Tim Hager as chief operating officer of Pillar Media. His proven leadership in media, executive experience and heart for ministry make him an ideal fit to help advance our mission. We are also deeply grateful for Dick Whitworth’s years of faithful service, steady leadership and lasting impact. We thank God for his continued guidance and support during this transition.”