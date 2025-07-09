Marketron and vCreative Link Up to Streamline Station Traffic

Marketron and vCreative have announced a new integration, connecting Marketron Traffic with vCreative’s vPPO platform. The bidirectional partnership allows broadcasters to automate spot entry and cart assignment processes.

Designed to simplify and automate key elements of radio station traffic management, the integration aims to reduce human error and save time.

Marketron CEO Jimshade Chaudhari commented, “Efficiency has become a top priority for radio broadcasters. As technology partners, it’s our job to eliminate operational gaps. This integration with vCreative delivers a truly connected workflow, stripping out redundant tasks and streamlining daily operations.”

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande added, “This integration with Marketron Traffic is a perfect example of two industry leaders coming together to simplify complex processes. By automating critical workflows, we’re not only saving time — we’re also helping stations reduce costly errors and focus more energy on content and revenue generation.”