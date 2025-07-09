Hannah B Chosen for MIW’s 2025 Programming Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced Alpha Media’s Hannah Brummer, known on-air as Hannah B, as the 2025 recipient of the Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship, aimed at developing female leadership in radio programming.

Brummer is the midday host on Chicagoland’s Free Country 98.3/102.3 and also holds evening slots on Star 105.5 and Star 96.7. In addition to her on-air work, she serves as Assistant Content Director for both Star stations. She is a previous Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar honoree.

The Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship, now in its seventh year, offers selected participants direct access to senior programming professionals through one-on-one sessions, networking opportunities, and career development guidance. As part of the program, Brummer will also attend the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Past participants in the Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship have included a wide range of rising radio professionals, such as Townsquare Media Regional Content Director Meg Dowdy, iHeart Las Vegas Assistant Program Director Amanda “Ice” Habrowski, and WMPS & WHBQ APD Kiran Riar.

MIW Board Member Leslie Scott said, “With women only representing 12% of Program Directors, MIW knows the importance of raising the next generation of women leaders in the programming space. I am impressed by Hannah’s commitment to leadership and I cannot wait for the world to share in her energy.”

Brummer commented, “I’m absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be selected as this year’s recipient of the MIW Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship. This truly feels like a dream come true! I’ve been eager to find new ways to grow both as a programmer and a leader, and this mentorship is the perfect opportunity. I’m so grateful for the chance to learn from and be inspired by such an incredible group of women in our industry!”