MIW Picks Memphis APD Kiran Riar For Programming Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has named Kiran Riar as the 2024 recipient of the Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship. Now in its sixth year, this initiative is tailored for women in music programming, offering them a year-long mentorship.

The program aims to foster career growth within radio broadcasting with help from established women leaders in the industry, culminating in a special opportunity to attend the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Riar, an Assistant Program Director and on-air personality at Flinn Broadcasting’s Sunny 103 (WMPS-AM) and Q1075 (WHBQ) in Memphis, started as a producer and promotions assistant at each station, respectively. Outside of radio, Riar has pursued acting and modeling, working with brands like Purina, Nestle, and the Hallmark Channel. MIW recognizes her commitment to radio and community service, coupled with her passion for media literacy and gender equity.

Past mentees of the program include notable figures such as Traci LaTrelle, Leslie Scott, Grisel Barajas, Amanda Habrowski, and Meg Dowdy, illustrating the program’s history of supporting rising stars in radio broadcasting.

MIW Board Member Haley Jones said, “I’m so proud of our work at MIW connecting talented women. As a former programmer, this mentorship is especially meaningful to me and I can’t wait to share with the bright light that is Kiran!”

Riar remarked, “Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how thrilled I am to have been selected as the 2024 programming mentee. It is a privilege to learn from such radio powerhouses and gratifying to know there are so many women who want to elevate others within the industry. Everyone at MIW has been so welcoming already, and I can’t wait to get started!”